NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 75 58 12 5 121 278 160 x-Carolina 74 47 18 9 103 243 195 x-New Jersey 75 47 20 8 102 259 207 x-N.Y. Rangers 76 44 21 11 99 256 205 x-Toronto 74 44 20 10 98 253 206 a-Tampa Bay 76 44 26 6 94 262 231 N.Y. Islanders 76 39 28 9 87 226 207 Pittsburgh 75 37 28 10 84 241 243 Florida 76 38 31 7 83 265 260 Buffalo 74 36 31 7 79 264 273 Ottawa 75 37 33 5 79 241 244 Washington 76 34 33 9 77 238 238 Detroit 75 33 33 9 75 221 250 Philadelphia 74 29 32 13 71 202 243 Montreal 76 30 40 6 66 219 281 Columbus 74 23 43 8 54 199 293

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 75 46 22 7 99 249 216 c-Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201 p-Edmonton 76 44 23 9 97 300 255 p-Los Angeles 75 43 22 10 96 259 240 c-Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205 c-Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205 Seattle 74 41 25 8 90 258 237 Winnipeg 76 42 31 3 87 228 214 Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233 Nashville 74 37 29 8 82 206 219 St. Louis 75 35 34 6 76 247 276 Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276 Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262 San Jose 75 21 39 15 57 216 289 Anaheim 75 23 42 10 56 191 306 Chicago 75 24 45 6 54 183 271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 0

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 5, Washington 1

Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT

Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Detroit 3, Carolina 2

St. Louis 5, Chicago 3

Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0

Seattle 4, Anaheim 1

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT

Friday's Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 6, Detroit 2

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.