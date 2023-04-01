Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Glance

1 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
x-Boston 54 24 .692
x-Philadelphia 51 26 .662
New York 45 33 .577 9
Brooklyn 42 35 .545 11½
Toronto 38 39 .494 15½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 40 37 .519
Atlanta 38 39 .494 2
Washington 34 43 .442 6
Orlando 33 44 .429 7
Charlotte 26 52 .333 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 55 22 .714
x-Cleveland 48 30 .615
Chicago 37 40 .481 18
Indiana 34 44 .436 21½
Detroit 16 61 .208 39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 49 28 .636
New Orleans 39 38 .506 10
Dallas 37 40 .481 12
San Antonio 19 57 .250 29½
Houston 19 59 .244 30½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Denver 51 25 .671
Minnesota 39 39 .500 13
Oklahoma City 38 40 .487 14
Utah 36 41 .468 15½
Portland 32 44 .421 19

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Sacramento 46 30 .605
Phoenix 41 35 .539 5
L.A. Clippers 41 37 .526 6
Golden State 40 37 .519
L.A. Lakers 39 38 .506

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 140, Milwaukee 99

New Orleans 107, Denver 88

Friday's Games

Chicago 121, Charlotte 91

Orlando 116, Washington 109

Philadelphia 117, Toronto 110

Indiana 121, Oklahoma City 117

Boston 122, Utah 114

Brooklyn 124, Atlanta 107

New York 130, Cleveland 116

Memphis 108, L.A. Clippers 94

Houston 121, Detroit 115

L.A. Lakers 123, Minnesota 111

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

La tabla de la Liga Profesional: River Plate se aseguró terminar la 9ª fecha como único líder

La tabla de la Liga Profesional: River Plate se aseguró terminar la 9ª fecha como único líder

Hace 5 min

River Plate venció 1-0 a Unión y se afirma en la cima de la Liga Profesional

Show del Diablito Echeverri en el triunfo del Sub 17 de Argentina: el golazo desde afuera del área y un hat-trick de asistencias

El aporte clave de una alcanzapelotas en el gol de Nacho Fernández para River Plate ante Unión

Rosario Central venció 3-1 a Gimnasia y Estudiantes goleó a Newell’s en la continuidad de la fecha 9 de la Liga Profesional

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Uno de los acusados por el tiroteo fatal en el set de “Rust” fue condenado

Uno de los acusados por el tiroteo fatal en el set de “Rust” fue condenado

Hace 6 horas

“Cuando ellas quieren más” con Jane Fonda y Diane Keaton, lanzó su tráiler oficial

“Hypnotic”, el thriller de acción con Ben Affleck como protagonista, se estrena en mayo: mira su primer avance

“Tetris”, la película protagonizada por Taron Egerton ya puede verse en Apple TV+: qué está diciendo la crítica

Somiyi de DIA recurrió a canal de adultos para solventar gastos

TENDENCIAS

Qué hacer si me suplantan en Facebook o Instagram

Qué hacer si me suplantan en Facebook o Instagram

Hace 1 hora

Los robots de Meta con inteligencia artificial que imitan a los humanos

Cómo saber cuánto tiempo se usó Instagram en el día

Cómo un comediante logró el éxito profesional con la tecnología, la historia de Iván Marín

Trivia Tecno: qué pasa si buscamos los personajes principales de Friends en Google