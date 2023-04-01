NBA Conference Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|55
|22
|.714
|—
|x-Boston
|54
|24
|.692
|1½
|x-Philadelphia
|51
|26
|.662
|4
|x-Cleveland
|48
|30
|.615
|7½
|New York
|45
|33
|.577
|10½
|Brooklyn
|42
|35
|.545
|13
|Miami
|40
|37
|.519
|15
|Atlanta
|38
|39
|.494
|17
|Toronto
|38
|39
|.494
|17
|Chicago
|37
|40
|.481
|18
|Washington
|34
|43
|.442
|21
|Indiana
|34
|44
|.436
|21½
|Orlando
|33
|44
|.429
|22
|Charlotte
|26
|52
|.333
|29½
|Detroit
|16
|61
|.208
|39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|y-Memphis
|49
|28
|.636
|2½
|x-Sacramento
|46
|30
|.605
|5
|Phoenix
|41
|35
|.539
|10
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|37
|.526
|11
|Golden State
|40
|37
|.519
|11½
|L.A. Lakers
|39
|38
|.506
|12½
|New Orleans
|39
|38
|.506
|12½
|Minnesota
|39
|39
|.500
|13
|Oklahoma City
|38
|40
|.487
|14
|Dallas
|37
|40
|.481
|14½
|Utah
|36
|41
|.468
|15½
|Portland
|32
|44
|.421
|19
|San Antonio
|19
|57
|.250
|32
|Houston
|19
|59
|.244
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday's Games
Boston 140, Milwaukee 99
New Orleans 107, Denver 88
Friday's Games
Chicago 121, Charlotte 91
Orlando 116, Washington 109
Philadelphia 117, Toronto 110
Indiana 121, Oklahoma City 117
Boston 122, Utah 114
Brooklyn 124, Atlanta 107
New York 130, Cleveland 116
Memphis 108, L.A. Clippers 94
Houston 121, Detroit 115
L.A. Lakers 123, Minnesota 111
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.