Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Massey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Miranda (1). DP_Minnesota 2, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Buxton (1), Perez (1). SF_Farmer (1).
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:18. A_16,633 (38,427).