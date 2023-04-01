Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

1 Abr, 2023
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 30 0 4 0
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Melendez rf 3 0 0 0
Buxton dh 4 2 2 0 Perez c 4 0 2 0
Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 3 0 1 0
Miranda 3b 4 0 1 1 Reyes dh 2 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 2 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0
Farmer ph-2b 1 0 0 1 Isbel cf 4 0 1 0
Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 Eaton lf 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 2 0 Massey ph 1 0 0 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0
Minnesota 100 001 000 2
Kansas City 000 000 000 0

E_Miranda (1). DP_Minnesota 2, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Buxton (1), Perez (1). SF_Farmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gray W,1-0 5 3 0 0 4 1
Alcala H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jax H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Thielbar H,2 1 1 0 0 0 3
J.López S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Lyles L,0-1 5 1-3 5 2 1 2 2
Yarbrough 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke 1 0 0 0 0 3
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:18. A_16,633 (38,427).

