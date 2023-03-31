Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|100
|430
|200
|—
|10
|15
|2
|Boston
|100
|102
|032
|—
|9
|11
|1
Gibson, Akin (6), C.Pérez (7), Baker (8), Gillaspie (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Kluber, Z.Kelly (4), Brasier (5), Ort (6), Winckowski (8), Martin (9) and McGuire, Wong. W_Gibson 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. Sv_Bautista (1). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (1), R.Urías (1).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|002
|01x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Rodriguez, Foley (6), Shreve (7), Englert (8) and Haase; McClanahan, Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_McClanahan 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1), Franco (1).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
P.López, Thielbar (6), J.López (7), Jax (8), J.Duran (9) and Vázquez; Greinke, A.Garrett (6), Coleman (7), Cuas (8), C.Hernández (9) and Perez. W_P.López 1-0. L_Greinke 0-1. Sv_J.Duran (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|012
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|4
|2
Cease, Bummer (7), Graveman (8), R.López (9) and Grandal; Valdez, B.Abreu (6), Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Graveman 1-0. L_Pressly 0-1. Sv_R.López (1). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (1). Houston, Alvarez (1).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|New York
|100
|200
|20x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Webb, Brebbia (7), Ty.Rogers (8) and R.Pérez, Bart; Cole, W.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (7), Marinaccio (8) and Trevino. W_Cole 1-0. L_Webb 0-1. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Torres (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|022
|110
|100
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Texas
|000
|920
|00x
|—
|11
|10
|0
Nola, Soto (4), Brogdon (4), Vasquez (5), Bellatti (7), Strahm (8) and Realmuto; deGrom, Ragans (4), Burke (5), J.Hernández (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_Ragans 1-0. L_Soto 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (1). Texas, Grossman (1), B.Miller (1).
___
|Toronto
|310
|100
|122
|—
|10
|19
|1
|St. Louis
|102
|201
|120
|—
|9
|15
|0
Manoah, Pop (4), E.Swanson (5), Mayza (6), Bass (6), Cimber (7), Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; Mikolas, Z.Thompson (4), VerHagen (6), Pallante (6), J.Hicks (8), Helsley (9) and Wills.Contreras, Knizner. W_Y.García 1-0. L_Helsley 0-1. Sv_Romano (1). HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (1), Donovan (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|030
|100
|003
|—
|7
|12
|2
|Washington
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|8
|3
Fried, Luetge (4), Chavez (5), Lee (6), McHugh (7), Minter (9) and Murphy; Corbin, E.Ramírez (4), M.Thompson (6), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Luetge 1-0. L_Corbin 0-1.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Chicago
|004
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|6
|1
Burnes, Strzelecki (6), Varland (7), Guerra (8) and Willi.Contreras; Stroman, K.Thompson (7), Boxberger (8), Fulmer (9) and Gomes. W_Stroman 1-0. L_Burnes 0-1.
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|300
|010
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|120
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
M.Keller, Moreta (5), Zastryzny (6), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges; H.Greene, F.Cruz (4), Young (4), Law (6), B.Farmer (8), Gibaut (9) and Stephenson. W_Zastryzny 1-0. L_B.Farmer 0-1. Sv_Bednar (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (1). Cincinnati, Steer (1).
___
|New York
|001
|002
|200
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|5
|1
Scherzer, Dr.Smith (7), B.Raley (8), Robertson (9) and Narváez; Alcantara, Nardi (6), Scott (7), Chargois (7), Brazoban (8) and Stallings. W_Scherzer 1-0. L_Scott 0-1. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Miami, Cooper (1).