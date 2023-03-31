Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NHL Glance

31 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 75 58 12 5 121 278 160
x-Toronto 74 44 20 10 98 253 206
Tampa Bay 76 44 26 6 94 262 231
Florida 76 38 31 7 83 265 260
Ottawa 75 37 33 5 79 241 244
Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271
Detroit 74 33 32 9 75 219 244
Montreal 76 30 40 6 66 219 281

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 74 47 18 9 103 243 195
x-New Jersey 75 47 20 8 102 259 207
x-N.Y. Rangers 75 44 21 10 98 254 202
N.Y. Islanders 76 39 28 9 87 226 207
Pittsburgh 75 37 28 10 84 241 243
Washington 76 34 33 9 77 238 238
Philadelphia 74 29 32 13 71 202 243
Columbus 74 23 43 8 54 199 293

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201
Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205
Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205
Winnipeg 75 41 31 3 85 222 212
Nashville 74 37 29 8 82 206 219
St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273
Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262
Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 74 46 22 6 98 246 212
Los Angeles 74 43 21 10 96 259 238
Edmonton 75 43 23 9 95 298 255
Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236
Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233
Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276
Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302
San Jose 74 20 39 15 55 212 286

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, SO

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Colorado 2

Thursday's Games

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 0

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 5, Washington 1

Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT

Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Detroit 3, Carolina 2

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

