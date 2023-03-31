NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 75 58 12 5 121 278 160 x-Carolina 74 47 18 9 103 243 195 x-New Jersey 75 47 20 8 102 259 207 x-Toronto 74 44 20 10 98 253 206 x-N.Y. Rangers 75 44 21 10 98 254 202 a-Tampa Bay 76 44 26 6 94 262 231 N.Y. Islanders 76 39 28 9 87 226 207 Pittsburgh 75 37 28 10 84 241 243 Florida 76 38 31 7 83 265 260 Ottawa 75 37 33 5 79 241 244 Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271 Washington 76 34 33 9 77 238 238 Detroit 74 33 32 9 75 219 244 Philadelphia 74 29 32 13 71 202 243 Montreal 76 30 40 6 66 219 281 Columbus 74 23 43 8 54 199 293

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 74 46 22 6 98 246 212 c-Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201 p-Los Angeles 74 43 21 10 96 259 238 p-Edmonton 75 43 23 9 95 298 255 c-Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205 c-Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205 Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236 Winnipeg 75 41 31 3 85 222 212 Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233 Nashville 74 37 29 8 82 206 219 St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273 Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276 Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262 Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302 San Jose 74 20 39 15 55 212 286 Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, SO

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Colorado 2

Thursday's Games

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 0

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 5, Washington 1

Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT

Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Detroit 3, Carolina 2

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.