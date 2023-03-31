Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Glance

31 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 1 0 1.000 _
New York 1 0 1.000 _
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _
Boston 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 1 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½
Oakland 0 0 .000 ½
Seattle 0 0 .000 ½
Houston 0 1 .000 1

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 _
New York 1 0 1.000 _
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1
St. Louis 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 1 .000 ½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 10, Boston 9

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

Texas 11, Philadelphia 7

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 2

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 7, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Texas 11, Philadelphia 7

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

