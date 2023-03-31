American League Glance

31 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Houston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 10, Boston 9
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
Texas 11, Philadelphia 7
Toronto 10, St. Louis 9
Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 2
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.