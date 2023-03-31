ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/POPE-PALMSUNDAY

Palm Sunday service in St. Peter's Basilica

Start: 02 Apr 2023 07:45 GMT

End: 02 Apr 2023 10:25 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Palm Sunday service in St. Peter's Basilica. Pope Francis was due to lead this service, however, was admitted to hospital earlier in the week. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that if Francis does indeed return home on April 1, he would take part the following day in a service for Palm Sunday - a major event in the Church calendar that kicks off Easter week celebrations. The dean of the college of cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, has said a cardinal would help the pope during the week's celebrations and take care of altar duties.

