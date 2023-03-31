Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/POPE-PALMSUNDAY

Por REUTERSyMAR 31

31 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Palm Sunday service in St. Peter's Basilica

Start: 02 Apr 2023 07:45 GMT

End: 02 Apr 2023 10:25 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Palm Sunday service in St. Peter's Basilica. Pope Francis was due to lead this service, however, was admitted to hospital earlier in the week. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that if Francis does indeed return home on April 1, he would take part the following day in a service for Palm Sunday - a major event in the Church calendar that kicks off Easter week celebrations. The dean of the college of cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, has said a cardinal would help the pope during the week's celebrations and take care of altar duties.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Mass begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

River Plate vs Unión de Santa Fe por la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

River Plate vs Unión de Santa Fe por la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Hace 10 min

Argentina debutará en el Sudamericano Sub 17 ante Venezuela: hora, TV y formaciones

La frase de Xavi que alimenta la chance de la vuelta de Messi al Barcelona: “La afición está ilusionada con un Last Dance como Michael Jordan”

La promesa que cumplió la hermana de Lionel Messi por el título en el Mundial de Qatar

Una junta le negó la libertad condicional a Oscar Pistorius, condenado por el crimen de su novia Reeva Steenkamp en 2013

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Selena y su legado en el regional mexicano

Selena y su legado en el regional mexicano

Hace 1 hora

“El agente nocturno” se ha convertido en uno de los estrenos más exitosos de Netflix

Eladio Carrión: “Argentina fue el primer lugar que realmente me bancó en mi carrera”

“White House Plumbers”: Woody Harrelson y Justin Theroux en el nuevo adelanto de la producción de HBO

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Cuántos backups se deben hacer para no perder datos ante un ataque cibernético

Cuántos backups se deben hacer para no perder datos ante un ataque cibernético

Hace 14 min

Cómo ver todo lo que se ha hecho en un perfil de Facebook

La Academia Nacional de Medicina de Buenos Aires premió a Fernán Quirós por su labor durante la pandemia

Qué es y por qué es importante la identidad digital

El metaverso de la NBA y Google: Pixel Arena