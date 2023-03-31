Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MONTENEGRO-ELECTION/RESULTS-DJUKANOVIC

MAR 31

31 Mar, 2023
President Milo DJukanovic reacts to the first elections results

Start: 02 Apr 2023 19:30 GMT

End: 02 Apr 2023 21:00 GMT

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO - One of two main candidates in Montenegro’s presidential election, incumbent President Milo DJukanovic reacts to the first elections results.

(LIVE PRODUCTION: Branko Filipovic)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Montenegro

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MONTENEGRIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

