Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|100
|430
|200
|—
|10
|15
|2
|Boston
|100
|102
|032
|—
|9
|11
|1
Gibson, Akin (6), C.Pérez (7), Baker (8), Gillaspie (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Kluber, Z.Kelly (4), Brasier (5), Ort (6), Winckowski (8), Martin (9) and McGuire, Wong. W_Gibson 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. Sv_Bautista (1). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (1), R.Urías (1).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|002
|01x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Rodriguez, Foley (6), Shreve (7), Englert (8) and Haase; McClanahan, Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_McClanahan 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1), Franco (1).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|New York
|100
|200
|20x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Webb, Brebbia (7), Ty.Rogers (8) and R.Pérez, Bart; Cole, W.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (7), Marinaccio (8) and Trevino. W_Cole 1-0. L_Webb 0-1. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Torres (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|030
|100
|003
|—
|7
|12
|2
|Washington
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|8
|3
Fried, Luetge (4), Chavez (5), Lee (6), McHugh (7), Minter (9) and Murphy; Corbin, E.Ramírez (4), M.Thompson (6), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Luetge 1-0. L_Corbin 0-1.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Chicago
|004
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|6
|1
Burnes, Strzelecki (6), Varland (7), Guerra (8) and Contreras; Stroman, K.Thompson (7), Boxberger (8), Fulmer (9) and Gomes. W_Stroman 1-0. L_Burnes 0-1.