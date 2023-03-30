Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Thursday's Major League Linescores

30 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 100 430 200 10 15 2
Boston 100 102 032 9 11 1

Gibson, Akin (6), C.Pérez (7), Baker (8), Gillaspie (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Kluber, Z.Kelly (4), Brasier (5), Ort (6), Winckowski (8), Martin (9) and McGuire, Wong. W_Gibson 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. Sv_Bautista (1). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (1), R.Urías (1).

___

Detroit 000 000 000 0 6 0
Tampa Bay 001 002 01x 4 6 0

Rodriguez, Foley (6), Shreve (7), Englert (8) and Haase; McClanahan, Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_McClanahan 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1), Franco (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco 000 000 000 0 4 0
New York 100 200 20x 5 8 0

Webb, Brebbia (7), Ty.Rogers (8) and R.Pérez, Bart; Cole, W.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (7), Marinaccio (8) and Trevino. W_Cole 1-0. L_Webb 0-1. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Torres (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 030 100 003 7 12 2
Washington 010 010 000 2 8 3

Fried, Luetge (4), Chavez (5), Lee (6), McHugh (7), Minter (9) and Murphy; Corbin, E.Ramírez (4), M.Thompson (6), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Luetge 1-0. L_Corbin 0-1.

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000 0 4 1
Chicago 004 000 00x 4 6 1

Burnes, Strzelecki (6), Varland (7), Guerra (8) and Contreras; Stroman, K.Thompson (7), Boxberger (8), Fulmer (9) and Gomes. W_Stroman 1-0. L_Burnes 0-1.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Profundo dolor en San Lorenzo por la muerte de Cristian Gómez, director técnico de las Inferiores

Profundo dolor en San Lorenzo por la muerte de Cristian Gómez, director técnico de las Inferiores

Hace 5 min

Novak Djokovic quedó a un paso de volver a jugar el US Open

El dramático relato de una ex figura de Francia sobre su reacción tras perder la final con Argentina: “Me dolió y lloré mucho, estuve tres días enfermo”

El impactante tatuaje de Nicolás Otamendi con Lionel Messi como protagonista: el especial mensaje de La Pulga

El Al-Hilal de Ramón Díaz realizó una megaoferta por una estrella del PSG

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Matt Damon y Ben Affleck compartieron una cuenta de banco

Matt Damon y Ben Affleck compartieron una cuenta de banco

Hace 1 hora

Llegó a Netflix la serie de comedia que protagonizan Rob Lowe y su hijo

Daniela Lujan e Imanol se reencontraron en programa de TV

Andrea Legarreta predijo la lluvia en el concierto de Billie Eilish

Francis Ford Coppola lleva 40 años tratando de hacer una película: así es “Megalópolis”

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son las peligrosas 6 enfermedades que transmiten las garrapatas

Cuáles son las peligrosas 6 enfermedades que transmiten las garrapatas

Hace 1 hora

Steam dejará de funcionar en Windows 7 y 8

Netflix llevará sus videojuegos a los televisores, el celular será el mando

Reddit eliminará imágenes sexuales generadas por inteligencia artificial

Por qué Musk y el cofundador de Apple piden pausar desarrollos sobre inteligencia artificial