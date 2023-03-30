Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

|Detroit
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Raley ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kreidler 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|002
|01x
|—
|4
DP_Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Meadows (1), Cabrera (1). HR_Siri (1), Franco (1).
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:14. A_25,025 (25,025).