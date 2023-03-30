Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

30 Mar, 2023
Detroit Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 29 4 6 4
Vierling rf 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 2 0 0 0
McKinstry ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Walls pr-3b 1 1 0 0
Báez ss 3 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 1 2 1
Greene cf 3 0 1 0 Paredes 3b-1b 4 1 1 0
Haase c 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 1
Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 2 0 0 0
Meadows lf 4 0 3 0 Raley ph-dh 2 0 1 1
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Margot rf 3 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0
Maton ph 1 0 0 0 Bethancourt c 2 0 0 0
Kreidler 3b 3 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 1 1 1
Detroit 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 001 002 01x 4

DP_Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Meadows (1), Cabrera (1). HR_Siri (1), Franco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Rodriguez L,0-1 5 1-3 3 3 3 2 5
Foley 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Shreve 1 0 0 0 1 2
Englert 1 1 1 1 0 0
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,1-0 6 4 0 0 1 6
Poche H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Adam H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:14. A_25,025 (25,025).

