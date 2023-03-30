Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

SPHL Glance

30 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 51 35 13 2 1 73 195 122
Birmingham 52 34 15 1 2 71 198 149
Roanoke 49 28 17 3 1 61 156 130
Knoxville 51 29 19 1 2 61 194 175
Huntsville 49 29 18 1 1 60 169 143
Evansville 48 27 19 2 0 56 151 146
Pensacola 53 25 23 2 3 55 173 174
Fayetteville 52 22 22 8 0 52 140 160
Quad City 51 22 27 1 1 46 123 158
Macon 46 11 33 2 0 24 131 206
Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Peoria at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Fayetteville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 5 p.m.

