SPHL Glance

30 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|51
|35
|13
|2
|1
|73
|195
|122
|Birmingham
|52
|34
|15
|1
|2
|71
|198
|149
|Roanoke
|49
|28
|17
|3
|1
|61
|156
|130
|Knoxville
|51
|29
|19
|1
|2
|61
|194
|175
|Huntsville
|49
|29
|18
|1
|1
|60
|169
|143
|Evansville
|48
|27
|19
|2
|0
|56
|151
|146
|Pensacola
|53
|25
|23
|2
|3
|55
|173
|174
|Fayetteville
|52
|22
|22
|8
|0
|52
|140
|160
|Quad City
|51
|22
|27
|1
|1
|46
|123
|158
|Macon
|46
|11
|33
|2
|0
|24
|131
|206
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Peoria at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Fayetteville, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Knoxville at Macon, 5 p.m.