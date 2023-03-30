Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Glance

30 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Boston 74 57 12 5 119 276 159
x-Toronto 74 44 20 10 98 253 206
Tampa Bay 75 43 26 6 92 257 230
Florida 75 37 31 7 81 260 258
Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271
Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240
Detroit 73 32 32 9 73 216 242
Montreal 75 30 39 6 66 217 276

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 73 47 17 9 103 241 192
x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206
x-N.Y. Rangers 74 44 20 10 98 253 200
N.Y. Islanders 76 39 28 9 87 226 207
Pittsburgh 74 36 28 10 82 239 243
Washington 75 34 32 9 77 237 233
Philadelphia 73 29 32 12 70 198 238
Columbus 73 23 43 7 53 198 291

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201
Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205
Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205
Winnipeg 75 41 31 3 85 222 212
Nashville 73 37 28 8 82 206 217
St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273
Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262
Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 74 46 22 6 98 246 212
Los Angeles 74 43 21 10 96 259 238
Edmonton 75 43 23 9 95 298 255
Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236
Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233
Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276
Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302
San Jose 74 20 39 15 55 212 286

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0

Nashville 2, Boston 1

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Dallas 4, Chicago 1

Calgary 2, Los Angeles 1

Edmonton 7, Vegas 4

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 0

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, SO

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Colorado 2

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

