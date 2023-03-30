NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div y-Boston 74 57 12 5 119 276 159 30-4-3 27-8-2 16-5-3 x-Carolina 73 47 17 9 103 241 192 25-10-3 22-7-6 18-6-1 x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206 20-13-4 26-7-4 14-6-2 x-Toronto 74 44 20 10 98 253 206 25-7-6 19-13-4 11-6-3 x-N.Y. Rangers 74 44 20 10 98 253 200 22-12-4 22-8-6 13-8-2 a-Tampa Bay 75 43 26 6 92 257 230 25-7-5 18-19-1 11-11-1 N.Y. Islanders 76 39 28 9 87 226 207 22-13-3 17-15-6 15-6-2 Pittsburgh 74 36 28 10 82 239 243 20-11-5 16-17-5 9-9-5 Florida 75 37 31 7 81 260 258 21-12-4 16-19-3 14-6-2 Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271 14-20-4 21-11-3 10-11-2 Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240 21-13-3 15-20-2 14-7-1 Washington 75 34 32 9 77 237 233 17-14-6 17-18-3 11-8-4 Detroit 73 32 32 9 73 216 242 18-15-4 14-17-5 7-13-2 Philadelphia 73 29 32 12 70 198 238 17-16-5 12-16-7 6-11-6 Montreal 75 30 39 6 66 217 276 16-17-3 14-22-3 6-15-1 Columbus 73 23 43 7 53 198 291 14-20-2 9-23-5 6-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 74 46 22 6 98 246 212 22-15-1 24-7-5 11-9-2 c-Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201 24-11-3 20-11-6 14-7-1 p-Los Angeles 74 43 21 10 96 259 238 25-9-4 18-12-6 11-5-3 p-Edmonton 75 43 23 9 95 298 255 20-12-6 23-11-3 13-6-1 c-Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205 18-10-9 22-10-5 14-3-4 c-Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205 20-13-5 24-11-1 16-6-1 Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236 16-15-4 24-10-4 11-8-2 Winnipeg 75 41 31 3 85 222 212 22-12-2 19-19-1 16-7-0 Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233 18-15-4 16-11-11 13-6-3 Nashville 73 37 28 8 82 206 217 18-14-4 19-14-4 7-10-4 St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273 16-16-5 18-18-1 8-12-1 Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276 17-18-1 17-16-5 14-6-0 Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262 20-12-4 7-23-9 9-10-6 Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302 12-22-3 11-19-7 7-11-2 San Jose 74 20 39 15 55 212 286 7-20-10 13-19-5 3-11-8 Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266 14-20-3 10-24-3 6-17-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0

Nashville 2, Boston 1

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Dallas 4, Chicago 1

Calgary 2, Los Angeles 1

Edmonton 7, Vegas 4

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 0

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, SO

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Colorado 2

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.