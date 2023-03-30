NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Boston 74 57 12 5 119 276 159 x-Carolina 73 47 17 9 103 241 192 x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206 x-Toronto 74 44 20 10 98 253 206 x-N.Y. Rangers 74 44 20 10 98 253 200 a-Tampa Bay 75 43 26 6 92 257 230 N.Y. Islanders 76 39 28 9 87 226 207 Pittsburgh 74 36 28 10 82 239 243 Florida 75 37 31 7 81 260 258 Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271 Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240 Washington 75 34 32 9 77 237 233 Detroit 73 32 32 9 73 216 242 Philadelphia 73 29 32 12 70 198 238 Montreal 75 30 39 6 66 217 276 Columbus 73 23 43 7 53 198 291

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA p-Vegas 74 46 22 6 98 246 212 c-Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201 p-Los Angeles 74 43 21 10 96 259 238 p-Edmonton 75 43 23 9 95 298 255 c-Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205 c-Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205 Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236 Winnipeg 75 41 31 3 85 222 212 Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233 Nashville 73 37 28 8 82 206 217 St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273 Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276 Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262 Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302 San Jose 74 20 39 15 55 212 286 Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0

Nashville 2, Boston 1

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Dallas 4, Chicago 1

Calgary 2, Los Angeles 1

Edmonton 7, Vegas 4

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 0

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, SO

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Colorado 2

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.