NBA Glance

30 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
x-Boston 52 24 .684
x-Philadelphia 49 26 .653
New York 43 33 .566 9
Brooklyn 40 35 .533 11½
Toronto 38 38 .500 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 40 36 .526
Atlanta 38 38 .500 2
Washington 34 42 .447 6
Orlando 32 44 .421 8
Charlotte 26 51 .338 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 55 21 .724
x-Cleveland 48 29 .623
Chicago 36 39 .480 18½
Indiana 33 44 .429 22½
Detroit 16 59 .213 38½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 48 27 .640
New Orleans 38 38 .500 10½
Dallas 37 39 .487 11½
San Antonio 19 56 .253 29
Houston 18 58 .237 30½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Denver 51 24 .680
Minnesota 39 37 .513 12½
Oklahoma City 37 39 .487 14½
Utah 35 40 .467 16
Portland 32 43 .427 19

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 45 30 .600
Phoenix 40 35 .533 5
L.A. Clippers 40 36 .526
Golden State 40 37 .519 6
L.A. Lakers 37 38 .493 8

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 130, Boston 111

Toronto 106, Miami 92

Atlanta 120, Cleveland 118

Memphis 113, Orlando 108

Charlotte 137, Oklahoma City 134

Golden State 120, New Orleans 109

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 149, Indiana 136

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

