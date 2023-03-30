AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 63 39 14 8 2 88 192 168 Hershey 64 39 16 5 4 87 191 163 Charlotte 64 35 23 3 3 76 205 192 Springfield 64 34 23 2 5 75 202 184 Lehigh Valley 64 33 25 3 3 72 194 195 Hartford 65 29 25 4 7 69 200 207 Bridgeport 64 30 26 7 1 68 209 216 WB/Scranton 63 25 27 6 5 61 170 189

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 65 40 20 3 2 85 210 197 Utica 64 31 24 6 3 71 188 194 Syracuse 63 31 24 5 3 70 217 203 Rochester 64 31 25 5 3 70 207 210 Cleveland 63 29 27 5 2 65 204 230 Laval 65 27 28 7 3 64 226 229 Belleville 64 27 29 6 2 62 203 231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 63 38 20 3 2 81 206 177 Texas 64 35 18 8 3 81 233 184 Manitoba 64 34 21 5 4 77 203 199 Iowa 65 31 24 5 5 72 193 193 Rockford 63 30 24 5 4 69 191 210 Chicago 63 28 28 4 3 63 190 219 Grand Rapids 65 27 30 4 4 62 181 231

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 64 45 15 3 1 94 232 157 Coachella Valley 62 42 14 4 2 90 231 172 Colorado 64 34 21 6 3 77 187 173 Abbotsford 65 35 23 3 4 77 210 191 Ontario 64 33 26 4 1 71 193 184 Bakersfield 63 31 28 2 2 66 188 194 Tucson 64 29 29 6 0 64 194 210 San Jose 64 27 32 1 4 59 181 221 Henderson 64 24 35 0 5 53 174 195 San Diego 64 19 43 1 1 40 161 248

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Laval 6, Manitoba 3

Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Hershey 3, Toronto 1

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1

Springfield 7, Charlotte 4

Cleveland 3, Rochester 2

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Henderson at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.