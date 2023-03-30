ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/NEW YORK-TIMELINE

Timeline of events in criminal indictment against Trump

Start: 30 Mar 2023 21:42 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2023 21:55 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - File of timeline of events leading up to what appears to be the first criminal indictment of a former president in U.S. history.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no use USA. Part no use New Zealand. Part must courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Part Must On Screen Courtesy Columbus Police/ Part No Resales

DIGITAL: Part no use USA. Part no use New Zealand. Part must courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Part Must On Screen Courtesy Columbus Police/ Part No Resales.

Source: VARIOUS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH SPEECH/MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com