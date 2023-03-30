Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY SAFRICA-PISTORIUS/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE --

MAR 30

30 Mar, 2023
Live outside prison holding a parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius

Start: 31 Mar 2023 06:45 GMT

End: 31 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Live from outside the prison where former South Africa paralympic superstar Oscar Pistorius, jailed for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has a parole hearing. The parole board will decide whether Pistorius can be released from a prison in the capital Pretoria after serving half his sentence.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Parole hearing begins

Location: South Africa

