ADVISORY SAFRICA-PISTORIUS/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE

30 Mar, 2023
Live outside prison holding a parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius
Start: 31 Mar 2023 06:45 GMT
End: 31 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Live from outside the prison where former South Africa paralympic superstar Oscar Pistorius, jailed for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has a parole hearing. The parole board will decide whether Pistorius can be released from a prison in the capital Pretoria after serving half his sentence.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - Parole hearing begins
