ADVISORY --FLASH--1372-POPE-HOSPITAL/ARGENTINA-REAX

Por REUTERSyMAR 30

30 Mar, 2023
People in Pope Francis's Argentina hometown concerned for his health

Start: 30 Mar 2023 00:31 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2023 00:31 GMT

BUENOS AIRES: Catholic faithful in the hometown of Pope Francis react to his hospital admission. Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Argentina

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

