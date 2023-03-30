ADVISORY --FLASH--1372-POPE-HOSPITAL/ARGENTINA-REAX

People in Pope Francis's Argentina hometown concerned for his health

BUENOS AIRES: Catholic faithful in the hometown of Pope Francis react to his hospital admission. Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

