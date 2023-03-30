Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY BELARUS-LUKASHENKO/

Por REUTERS
MAR 30

30 Mar, 2023
Belarus' President Lukashenko addresses the nation

Start: 31 Mar 2023 07:55 GMT

End: 31 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

MINSK - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers annual address to parliament and the nation. Among other issues, he is expected to talk about Russia's plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Speech starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: BELTELERADIOCOMPANY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belarus

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

