ADVISORY BELARUS-LUKASHENKO/

30 Mar, 2023
Belarus' President Lukashenko addresses the nation
Start: 31 Mar 2023 07:55 GMT
End: 31 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT
MINSK - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers annual address to parliament and the nation. Among other issues, he is expected to talk about Russia's plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT Speech starts
