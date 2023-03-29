NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Boston 74 57 12 5 119 276 159 x-Toronto 73 44 20 9 97 251 203 Tampa Bay 75 43 26 6 92 257 230 Florida 74 36 31 7 79 257 256 Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271 Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240 Detroit 73 32 32 9 73 216 242 Montreal 75 30 39 6 66 217 276

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 73 47 17 9 103 241 192 x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206 x-N.Y. Rangers 74 44 20 10 98 253 200 N.Y. Islanders 75 38 28 9 85 224 206 Pittsburgh 74 36 28 10 82 239 243 Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231 Philadelphia 73 29 32 12 70 198 238 Columbus 73 23 43 7 53 198 291

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 74 43 22 9 95 224 199 Colorado 73 44 23 6 94 245 201 Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205 Winnipeg 74 41 30 3 85 222 209 Nashville 73 37 28 8 82 206 217 St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273 Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262 Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 73 46 21 6 98 242 205 Los Angeles 73 43 20 10 96 258 236 Edmonton 74 42 23 9 93 291 251 Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236 Calgary 74 33 26 15 81 238 232 Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276 Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302 San Jose 73 19 39 15 53 209 286

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 5, Seattle 1

Colorado 5, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0

Nashville 2, Boston 1

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Dallas 4, Chicago 1

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.