Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Glance

29 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Boston 74 57 12 5 119 276 159
x-Toronto 73 44 20 9 97 251 203
Tampa Bay 75 43 26 6 92 257 230
Florida 74 36 31 7 79 257 256
Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271
Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240
Detroit 73 32 32 9 73 216 242
Montreal 75 30 39 6 66 217 276

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 73 47 17 9 103 241 192
x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206
x-N.Y. Rangers 74 44 20 10 98 253 200
N.Y. Islanders 75 38 28 9 85 224 206
Pittsburgh 74 36 28 10 82 239 243
Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231
Philadelphia 73 29 32 12 70 198 238
Columbus 73 23 43 7 53 198 291

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 74 43 22 9 95 224 199
Colorado 73 44 23 6 94 245 201
Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205
Winnipeg 74 41 30 3 85 222 209
Nashville 73 37 28 8 82 206 217
St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273
Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262
Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 73 46 21 6 98 242 205
Los Angeles 73 43 20 10 96 258 236
Edmonton 74 42 23 9 93 291 251
Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236
Calgary 74 33 26 15 81 238 232
Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276
Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302
San Jose 73 19 39 15 53 209 286

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 5, Seattle 1

Colorado 5, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0

Nashville 2, Boston 1

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Dallas 4, Chicago 1

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

“Que esta locura no se termine nunca”: el mensaje de Lionel Messi tras hacer historia en la goleada de Argentina en Santiago del Estero

“Que esta locura no se termine nunca”: el mensaje de Lionel Messi tras hacer historia en la goleada de Argentina en Santiago del Estero

Hace 8 min

El insólito pedido de Pablo Aimar a la T y la M, el guiño de Messi con Di María y el baile del Dibu Martínez: las perlitas de la fiesta de la Selección

33 fotos de la fiesta de la Selección en Santiago del Estero y de la goleada 7-0 ante Curazao

Con un hat-trick de Lionel Messi, Argentina goleó 7-0 a Curazao en la fiesta de los campeones del mundo

Messi firmó un hattrick y llegó a los 102 goles en la selección argentina: cuáles fueron sus principales víctimas y su mejor socio dentro de la cancha

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ben Affleck reveló que rechazó formar parte de una secuela de “Good Will Hunting”

Ben Affleck reveló que rechazó formar parte de una secuela de “Good Will Hunting”

Hace 3 horas

“Ringo. Gloria y muerte”: 5 momentos de la vida real de Oscar Bonavena que se plasmaron en la serie

El cabello de Rosalía se quedó enredado en un ventilador

“Peter Pan y Wendy”: Jude Law como Capitán Garfio y más personajes en los nuevos pósters

Presentaron acciones legales para quitar un episodio de “The Big Bang Theory” de plataformas

TENDENCIAS

Cómo usar AirDrop en iPhone y Mac

Cómo usar AirDrop en iPhone y Mac

Hace 1 hora

Interland, el juego de Google para que los niños aprendan sobre ciberseguridad

La OMS actualizó la guía de vacunación COVID-19 y dio prioridad a los grupos de riesgo

Gobiernos intentan establecer regulaciones para la inteligencia artificial

Qué tecnología se utilizó para borrar el tatuaje del tórax de Cande Tinelli, visto por los expertos