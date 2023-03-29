NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div y-Boston 74 57 12 5 119 276 159 30-4-3 27-8-2 16-5-3 x-Toronto 73 44 20 9 97 251 203 25-7-5 19-13-4 11-6-2 Tampa Bay 75 43 26 6 92 257 230 25-7-5 18-19-1 11-11-1 Florida 74 36 31 7 79 257 256 21-12-4 15-19-3 13-6-2 Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271 14-20-4 21-11-3 10-11-2 Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240 21-13-3 15-20-2 14-7-1 Detroit 73 32 32 9 73 216 242 18-15-4 14-17-5 7-13-2 Montreal 75 30 39 6 66 217 276 16-17-3 14-22-3 6-15-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Carolina 73 47 17 9 103 241 192 25-10-3 22-7-6 18-6-1 x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206 20-13-4 26-7-4 14-6-2 x-N.Y. Rangers 74 44 20 10 98 253 200 22-12-4 22-8-6 13-8-2 N.Y. Islanders 75 38 28 9 85 224 206 22-13-3 16-15-6 14-6-2 Pittsburgh 74 36 28 10 82 239 243 20-11-5 16-17-5 9-9-5 Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231 17-14-5 17-18-3 11-8-3 Philadelphia 73 29 32 12 70 198 238 17-16-5 12-16-7 6-11-6 Columbus 73 23 43 7 53 198 291 14-20-2 9-23-5 6-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Minnesota 74 43 22 9 95 224 199 24-11-3 19-11-6 13-7-1 Colorado 73 44 23 6 94 245 201 20-12-5 24-11-1 16-5-1 Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205 18-10-9 22-10-5 14-3-4 Winnipeg 74 41 30 3 85 222 209 22-12-2 19-18-1 16-7-0 Nashville 73 37 28 8 82 206 217 18-14-4 19-14-4 7-10-4 St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273 16-16-5 18-18-1 8-12-1 Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262 20-12-4 7-23-9 9-10-6 Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266 14-20-3 10-24-3 6-17-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 73 46 21 6 98 242 205 22-14-1 24-7-5 11-8-2 Los Angeles 73 43 20 10 96 258 236 25-9-4 18-11-6 11-4-3 Edmonton 74 42 23 9 93 291 251 20-12-6 22-11-3 12-6-1 Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236 16-15-4 24-10-4 11-8-2 Calgary 74 33 26 15 81 238 232 17-15-4 16-11-11 12-6-3 Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276 17-18-1 17-16-5 14-6-0 Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302 12-22-3 11-19-7 7-11-2 San Jose 73 19 39 15 53 209 286 6-20-10 13-19-5 3-11-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 5, Seattle 1

Colorado 5, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0

Nashville 2, Boston 1

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Dallas 4, Chicago 1

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.