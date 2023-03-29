NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|y-Boston
|74
|57
|12
|5
|119
|276
|159
|30-4-3
|27-8-2
|16-5-3
|x-Toronto
|73
|44
|20
|9
|97
|251
|203
|25-7-5
|19-13-4
|11-6-2
|Tampa Bay
|75
|43
|26
|6
|92
|257
|230
|25-7-5
|18-19-1
|11-11-1
|Florida
|74
|36
|31
|7
|79
|257
|256
|21-12-4
|15-19-3
|13-6-2
|Buffalo
|73
|35
|31
|7
|77
|261
|271
|14-20-4
|21-11-3
|10-11-2
|Ottawa
|74
|36
|33
|5
|77
|236
|240
|21-13-3
|15-20-2
|14-7-1
|Detroit
|73
|32
|32
|9
|73
|216
|242
|18-15-4
|14-17-5
|7-13-2
|Montreal
|75
|30
|39
|6
|66
|217
|276
|16-17-3
|14-22-3
|6-15-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Carolina
|73
|47
|17
|9
|103
|241
|192
|25-10-3
|22-7-6
|18-6-1
|x-New Jersey
|74
|46
|20
|8
|100
|257
|206
|20-13-4
|26-7-4
|14-6-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|74
|44
|20
|10
|98
|253
|200
|22-12-4
|22-8-6
|13-8-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|75
|38
|28
|9
|85
|224
|206
|22-13-3
|16-15-6
|14-6-2
|Pittsburgh
|74
|36
|28
|10
|82
|239
|243
|20-11-5
|16-17-5
|9-9-5
|Washington
|74
|34
|32
|8
|76
|236
|231
|17-14-5
|17-18-3
|11-8-3
|Philadelphia
|73
|29
|32
|12
|70
|198
|238
|17-16-5
|12-16-7
|6-11-6
|Columbus
|73
|23
|43
|7
|53
|198
|291
|14-20-2
|9-23-5
|6-13-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|74
|43
|22
|9
|95
|224
|199
|24-11-3
|19-11-6
|13-7-1
|Colorado
|73
|44
|23
|6
|94
|245
|201
|20-12-5
|24-11-1
|16-5-1
|Dallas
|74
|40
|20
|14
|94
|255
|205
|18-10-9
|22-10-5
|14-3-4
|Winnipeg
|74
|41
|30
|3
|85
|222
|209
|22-12-2
|19-18-1
|16-7-0
|Nashville
|73
|37
|28
|8
|82
|206
|217
|18-14-4
|19-14-4
|7-10-4
|St. Louis
|74
|34
|34
|6
|74
|242
|273
|16-16-5
|18-18-1
|8-12-1
|Arizona
|75
|27
|35
|13
|67
|211
|262
|20-12-4
|7-23-9
|9-10-6
|Chicago
|74
|24
|44
|6
|54
|180
|266
|14-20-3
|10-24-3
|6-17-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|73
|46
|21
|6
|98
|242
|205
|22-14-1
|24-7-5
|11-8-2
|Los Angeles
|73
|43
|20
|10
|96
|258
|236
|25-9-4
|18-11-6
|11-4-3
|Edmonton
|74
|42
|23
|9
|93
|291
|251
|20-12-6
|22-11-3
|12-6-1
|Seattle
|73
|40
|25
|8
|88
|254
|236
|16-15-4
|24-10-4
|11-8-2
|Calgary
|74
|33
|26
|15
|81
|238
|232
|17-15-4
|16-11-11
|12-6-3
|Vancouver
|74
|34
|34
|6
|74
|256
|276
|17-18-1
|17-16-5
|14-6-0
|Anaheim
|74
|23
|41
|10
|56
|190
|302
|12-22-3
|11-19-7
|7-11-2
|San Jose
|73
|19
|39
|15
|53
|209
|286
|6-20-10
|13-19-5
|3-11-8
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday's Games
Ottawa 5, Florida 2
Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1
Minnesota 5, Seattle 1
Colorado 5, Anaheim 1
Edmonton 5, Arizona 4
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2
Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0
Nashville 2, Boston 1
Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT
Dallas 4, Chicago 1
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.