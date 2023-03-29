Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
American League Glance

29 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

