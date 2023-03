Top view of St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis in hospital

Start: 29 Mar 2023 16:41 GMT

End: 29 Mar 2023 17:41 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Top view of St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis in hospital for previously scheduled check-up

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: VATICAN TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com