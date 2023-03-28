Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|001
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Texas
|000
|001
|31x
|—
|5
|8
|1
Singer, Sisk (6), Kriske (7), Wallace (8) and Melendez, Briceño; Pérez, Jon.Gray (6) and Heim, Huff. W_Jon.Gray 3-1. L_Kriske 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (0), Massey (0).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|20x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Cortes, Mauricio (4), Cortes (5), Cordero (5), Abreu (6), Danish (7), Hamilton (7), D.García (8) and Trevino, Higashioka; Williams, Gore (5), Banda (8), T.Ward (9) and Ruiz, R.Adams. W_Williams 2-1. L_Cortes 0-2. Sv_T.Ward (1). HRs_Washington, Call (0).
___
|Toronto
|220
|000
|100
|—
|5
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|010
|400
|001
|—
|6
|8
|0
Berríos, Mayza (4), Bash (4), Berríos (5), Kikuchi (6), Cimber (8), A.Hernandez (9) and Kirk, Ellison; Falter, Schultz (1), Falter (2), Soto (3), Garnett (4), Domínguez (4), Marte (5), Russell (6), J.Martinez (7), Zarbnisky (8), Barber (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Barber 1-0. L_A.Hernandez 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (0).
___
|Atlanta
|103
|110
|100
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Boston
|210
|010
|010
|—
|5
|11
|0
Morton, Segal (3), Shuster (4), Vodnik (6), McSteen (8), T.Riley (9) and d'Arnaud, Murphy, A.Martinez; Crawford, Bleier (5), Schreiber (6), Ort (7), De La Rosa (8), Denlinger (9) and McGuire, Wong. W_Morton 1-1. L_Crawford 2-1. Sv_T.Riley (1). HRs_Atlanta, Arcia (0). Boston, Yoshida (0), Casas (0), Wong (0).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|110
|140
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|104
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
Mahle, McMahon (5), Brink (6), Scherff (7), Nordlin (8), Phillips (9) and Jeffers, Wolters, Nigro; Oviedo, De Jong (6), J.Hernandez (7), Moreta (8), Minaya (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Scherff 1-0. L_Minaya 0-1. Sv_Phillips (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Smith-Njigba (0), Se.Gray (0).
___