Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Kansas City Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 8 3 Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Semien 2b 2 0 0 0 Eaton 3b 1 0 0 0 Ornelas 2b 1 1 1 1 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 Bates rf 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 1 0 0 0 Perez dh 1 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 Massey ph-dh 1 1 1 1 Miller 1b 2 0 1 1 Means ph 1 1 1 0 García cf 2 0 0 0 Melendez c 3 0 0 0 Thompson cf-rf 1 0 0 0 Briceño c 1 0 0 0 Jung 3b 2 0 1 0 Dozier 1b 2 1 1 1 J.Smith 3b-ss 2 1 1 0 Pasquantino 1b 2 0 0 0 Heim c 2 0 1 0 Lopez 3b-ss 2 0 0 0 Jankowski cf 2 1 2 1 Guzmán pr-ss 1 0 1 1 Grossman rf 1 0 0 0 Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0 Huff c 1 1 0 0 McCullough 2b 1 0 0 0 Garver dh 2 0 0 0 Isbel lf 2 0 1 0 Tsutsugo ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Olivares lf 1 0 0 0 Duran lf-3b 2 1 1 0 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Rave cf 1 0 0 0

Kansas City 010 001 001 — 3 Texas 000 001 31x — 5

E_Eaton (1), Gray (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Texas 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Texas 6. 2B_Duran (1), Miller (1). 3B_Means (1), J.Smith (1). HR_Dozier (1), Massey (1). SB_Frazier (1), Duran (1). SF_Ornelas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Singer 5 4 1 1 1 5 Sisk H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Kriske L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 1 3 1 2 2 Wallace 1 2 1 1 0 0

Texas Pérez 5 2 1 1 1 5 Gray W,1-0 4 3 2 2 1 7

Singer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:12. A_11,034 (40,300).