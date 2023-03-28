Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Texas 5, Kansas City 3

28 Mar, 2023
Kansas City Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 8 3
Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Semien 2b 2 0 0 0
Eaton 3b 1 0 0 0 Ornelas 2b 1 1 1 1
Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 3 0 0 0
Bates rf 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 1 0 0 0
Perez dh 1 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0
Massey ph-dh 1 1 1 1 Miller 1b 2 0 1 1
Means ph 1 1 1 0 García cf 2 0 0 0
Melendez c 3 0 0 0 Thompson cf-rf 1 0 0 0
Briceño c 1 0 0 0 Jung 3b 2 0 1 0
Dozier 1b 2 1 1 1 J.Smith 3b-ss 2 1 1 0
Pasquantino 1b 2 0 0 0 Heim c 2 0 1 0
Lopez 3b-ss 2 0 0 0 Jankowski cf 2 1 2 1
Guzmán pr-ss 1 0 1 1 Grossman rf 1 0 0 0
Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0 Huff c 1 1 0 0
McCullough 2b 1 0 0 0 Garver dh 2 0 0 0
Isbel lf 2 0 1 0 Tsutsugo ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Olivares lf 1 0 0 0 Duran lf-3b 2 1 1 0
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Rave cf 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 010 001 001 3
Texas 000 001 31x 5

E_Eaton (1), Gray (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Texas 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Texas 6. 2B_Duran (1), Miller (1). 3B_Means (1), J.Smith (1). HR_Dozier (1), Massey (1). SB_Frazier (1), Duran (1). SF_Ornelas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer 5 4 1 1 1 5
Sisk H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kriske L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 1 3 1 2 2
Wallace 1 2 1 1 0 0
Texas
Pérez 5 2 1 1 1 5
Gray W,1-0 4 3 2 2 1 7

Singer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:12. A_11,034 (40,300).

