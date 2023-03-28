Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Glance

28 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Boston 73 57 11 5 119 275 157
Toronto 73 44 20 9 97 251 203
Tampa Bay 74 42 26 6 90 253 230
Florida 74 36 31 7 79 257 256
Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271
Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240
Detroit 72 31 32 9 71 209 238
Montreal 74 30 38 6 66 215 273

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 72 47 16 9 103 241 188
x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206
N.Y. Rangers 73 43 20 10 96 247 198
N.Y. Islanders 75 38 28 9 85 224 206
Pittsburgh 73 36 27 10 82 235 236
Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231
Philadelphia 72 28 32 12 68 195 236
Columbus 72 23 42 7 53 196 285

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 73 42 22 9 93 219 198
Colorado 72 43 23 6 92 240 200
Dallas 73 39 20 14 92 251 204
Winnipeg 74 41 30 3 85 222 209
Nashville 72 36 28 8 80 204 216
St. Louis 73 33 34 6 72 236 268
Arizona 74 27 34 13 67 207 257
Chicago 73 24 43 6 54 179 262

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 73 46 21 6 98 242 205
Los Angeles 73 43 20 10 96 258 236
Edmonton 73 41 23 9 91 286 247
Seattle 72 40 24 8 88 253 231
Calgary 74 33 26 15 81 238 232
Vancouver 73 34 34 5 73 251 270
Anaheim 73 23 40 10 56 189 297
San Jose 73 19 39 15 53 209 286

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO

Toronto 3, Nashville 2

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 6

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

La lupa sobre las zonas de la Copa Libertadores: por qué a River Plate le tocó el “grupo de la muerte” y la opinión de Enzo Francescoli

La lupa sobre las zonas de la Copa Libertadores: por qué a River Plate le tocó el “grupo de la muerte” y la opinión de Enzo Francescoli

Hace 33 min

La selección argentina ya aterrizó en Santiago del Estero: caravana histórica, asueto y un impactante recibimiento a la Scaloneta

Se definieron los grupos de la Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors tendrá una zona accesible y River Plate enfrentará duros rivales

Así quedaron los grupos de la Copa Sudamericana: con quienes jugarán los equipos argentinos y cómo será el nuevo formato

Estallaron los memes tras el homenaje a la selección argentina: del “Messi presidente” y las lágrimas de Scaloni a la exótica medalla del Chiqui Tapia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué se sabe sobre la boda de Kimberly Irene, “La más preciosa”, de Las Perdidas

Qué se sabe sobre la boda de Kimberly Irene, “La más preciosa”, de Las Perdidas

Hace 32 min

Los memes que dejó la queja del fan de Litzy que se dijo ignorado en el 90′s Pop Tour

Quién era Jesús Alejandro, “el taquero de las estrellas” que fue asesinado en Monterrey

Cómo luce Pepito, el niño de las películas de Chabelo

“Hoy ganó el tercermundismo”: así reaccionaron las redes a la visita de Shawn Mendes a México

TENDENCIAS

Cómo usar Google Maps sin conexión a internet

Cómo usar Google Maps sin conexión a internet

Hace 2 horas

Regalos en Instagram y promociones falsas que están robando contraseñas

Elon Musk considera que Bill Gates no entiende la inteligencia artificial

AirPods de Apple identificarán problemas auditivos

Estos son los nuevos emojis para iPhone