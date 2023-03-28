NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Boston 73 57 11 5 119 275 157 Toronto 73 44 20 9 97 251 203 Tampa Bay 74 42 26 6 90 253 230 Florida 74 36 31 7 79 257 256 Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271 Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240 Detroit 72 31 32 9 71 209 238 Montreal 74 30 38 6 66 215 273

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 72 47 16 9 103 241 188 x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206 N.Y. Rangers 73 43 20 10 96 247 198 N.Y. Islanders 75 38 28 9 85 224 206 Pittsburgh 73 36 27 10 82 235 236 Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231 Philadelphia 72 28 32 12 68 195 236 Columbus 72 23 42 7 53 196 285

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 73 42 22 9 93 219 198 Colorado 72 43 23 6 92 240 200 Dallas 73 39 20 14 92 251 204 Winnipeg 74 41 30 3 85 222 209 Nashville 72 36 28 8 80 204 216 St. Louis 73 33 34 6 72 236 268 Arizona 74 27 34 13 67 207 257 Chicago 73 24 43 6 54 179 262

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 73 46 21 6 98 242 205 Los Angeles 73 43 20 10 96 258 236 Edmonton 73 41 23 9 91 286 247 Seattle 72 40 24 8 88 253 231 Calgary 74 33 26 15 81 238 232 Vancouver 73 34 34 5 73 251 270 Anaheim 73 23 40 10 56 189 297 San Jose 73 19 39 15 53 209 286

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO

Toronto 3, Nashville 2

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 6

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.