NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div y-Boston 73 57 11 5 119 275 157 30-3-3 27-8-2 16-5-3 x-Carolina 72 47 16 9 103 241 188 25-9-3 22-7-6 18-6-1 x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206 20-13-4 26-7-4 14-6-2 a-Toronto 73 44 20 9 97 251 203 25-7-5 19-13-4 11-6-2 m-N.Y. Rangers 73 43 20 10 96 247 198 21-12-4 22-8-6 12-8-2 a-Tampa Bay 74 42 26 6 90 253 230 25-7-5 17-19-1 11-11-1 N.Y. Islanders 75 38 28 9 85 224 206 22-13-3 16-15-6 14-6-2 Pittsburgh 73 36 27 10 82 235 236 20-11-5 16-16-5 9-9-5 Florida 74 36 31 7 79 257 256 21-12-4 15-19-3 13-6-2 Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271 14-20-4 21-11-3 10-11-2 Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240 21-13-3 15-20-2 14-7-1 Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231 17-14-5 17-18-3 11-8-3 Detroit 72 31 32 9 71 209 238 17-15-4 14-17-5 7-13-2 Philadelphia 72 28 32 12 68 195 236 16-16-5 12-16-7 6-11-6 Montreal 74 30 38 6 66 215 273 16-17-3 14-21-3 6-15-1 Columbus 72 23 42 7 53 196 285 14-20-2 9-22-5 6-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 73 46 21 6 98 242 205 22-14-1 24-7-5 11-8-2 p-Los Angeles 73 43 20 10 96 258 236 25-9-4 18-11-6 11-4-3 c-Minnesota 73 42 22 9 93 219 198 23-11-3 19-11-6 13-7-1 c-Colorado 72 43 23 6 92 240 200 20-12-5 23-11-1 16-5-1 c-Dallas 73 39 20 14 92 251 204 18-10-9 21-10-5 13-3-4 p-Edmonton 73 41 23 9 91 286 247 20-12-6 21-11-3 12-6-1 Seattle 72 40 24 8 88 253 231 16-15-4 24-9-4 11-8-2 Winnipeg 74 41 30 3 85 222 209 22-12-2 19-18-1 16-7-0 Calgary 74 33 26 15 81 238 232 17-15-4 16-11-11 12-6-3 Nashville 72 36 28 8 80 204 216 18-14-4 18-14-4 7-10-4 Vancouver 73 34 34 5 73 251 270 17-18-1 17-16-4 14-6-0 St. Louis 73 33 34 6 72 236 268 15-16-5 18-18-1 8-12-1 Arizona 74 27 34 13 67 207 257 20-11-4 7-23-9 9-10-6 Anaheim 73 23 40 10 56 189 297 12-21-3 11-19-7 7-11-2 Chicago 73 24 43 6 54 179 262 14-19-3 10-24-3 6-16-1 San Jose 73 19 39 15 53 209 286 6-20-10 13-19-5 3-11-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO

Toronto 3, Nashville 2

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 6

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.