Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Boston
|14
|14
|.500
|1½
|New York
|13
|18
|.419
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Minnesota
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Chicago
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Detroit
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|Cleveland
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|Houston
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Seattle
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Texas
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Oakland
|11
|17
|.393
|6
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|Washington
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|Philadelphia
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|New York
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Miami
|7
|16
|.304
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|17
|7
|.708
|_
|Chicago
|16
|12
|.571
|3
|Cincinnati
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Milwaukee
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Pittsburgh
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|12
|.538
|_
|Arizona
|15
|14
|.517
|½
|San Diego
|15
|14
|.517
|½
|San Francisco
|14
|15
|.483
|1½
|Colorado
|13
|18
|.419
|3½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 6, Boston 1
St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4
San Diego 4, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Arizona 7, Cleveland 6
Oakland 12, San Francisco 6
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Sugar Land, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Texas 5, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Sugar Land at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 6, Boston 1
St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2
San Diego 4, Seattle 2
Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Arizona 7, Cleveland 6
Oakland 12, San Francisco 6
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.