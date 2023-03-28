Athletics 12, Giants 6

Oakland San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 12 15 12 Totals 34 6 7 6 To.Kemp 2b 4 2 2 0 Wde Jr. 1b 2 1 0 0 N.Allen ss 1 0 0 0 Matheny 1b 1 1 0 0 Al.Diaz ss 4 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 2 1 0 0 K.Smith 3b 1 0 0 0 Gglotti rf 1 0 0 0 S.Brown lf 4 1 1 2 D.Vllar 3b 3 1 0 1 C.Pache cf 0 0 0 0 Schmitt 3b 1 1 0 0 Aguilar dh 4 2 2 2 Pderson dh 2 0 2 1 P.Reyes dh 1 0 0 0 J.Davis dh 1 0 0 0 Pterson 3b 4 1 2 0 Ftzgrld dh 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Wlson ph 1 0 0 0 Lureano rf 3 1 1 3 Crwford ss 2 0 1 1 C.Capel lf 1 1 0 0 Munguia lf 2 0 0 0 Ry.Noda 1b 5 1 3 0 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 Lnglers c 2 2 2 1 Proctor 2b 2 0 2 3 C.Perez c 1 0 1 1 B.Sabol c 3 0 1 0 K.McCnn c 1 0 0 0 L.Matos ph 1 0 0 0 Es.Ruiz cf 2 1 1 3 Johnson cf 3 0 0 0 B.Rooker rf 1 0 0 0 B.Wsely ss 3 1 1 0

Oakland 220 034 100 - 12 San Francisco 101 000 400 - 6

E_Noda (2). DP_Oakland 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 10. 2B_Peterson (3), Proctor 2 (5), Wisely (2). 3B_Langeliers (1). HR_Brown (1), Aguilar (2), Laureano (1), Ruiz (2). SF_Ruiz. PO_Wisely.

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Kaprielian W, 2-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 6 Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 May 2-3 0 4 4 4 2 Garcia 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 3 Coker 1 1 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Stripling L, 1-2 5 11 9 9 1 2 Ty.Rogers 1 2 2 2 0 1 Romo 0 2 1 1 1 0 Llovera 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ta.Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 1 Doval 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Kaprielian (Wade Jr.).

WP_Ty.Rogers, Romo.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Alex Tosi;.

T_2:58. A_30254