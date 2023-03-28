Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
American League Glance

28 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 16 13 .552 _
Toronto 17 15 .531 ½
Tampa Bay 15 14 .517 1
Boston 14 14 .500
New York 13 18 .419 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 19 13 .594 _
Minnesota 14 15 .483
Chicago 12 13 .480
Detroit 14 16 .467 4
Cleveland 12 15 .444

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 17 11 .607 _
Houston 14 10 .583 1
Seattle 14 13 .519
Texas 13 15 .464 4
Oakland 11 17 .393 6

___

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Sugar Land, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Sugar Land at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

