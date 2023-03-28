ADVISORY TAIWAN-USA/

28 Mar, 2023
Taiwan president gives remarks before leaving for New York
Start: 29 Mar 2023 04:15 GMT
End: 29 Mar 2023 04:45 GMT
TAOYUAN, TAIWAN - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen gives remarks before leaving for New York at start of a trip to Guatemala and Belize.
SCHEDULE:
0430GMT - President Tsai gives remarks
Location: Taiwan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH
