ADVISORY HONGKONG-POLITICS/

MAR 28

28 Mar, 2023
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks to the media

Start: 28 Mar 2023 01:15 GMT

End: 28 Mar 2023 02:30 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks to the media at his weekly press briefing.

0130GMT - news conference starts

BROADCAST: Editorial use only

DIGITAL: Editorial use only

Source: HONG KONG INFORMATION SERVICES DEPARTMENT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

