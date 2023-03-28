ADVISORY --FLASH-1066-UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BIDEN

Biden says he is concerned about possibility Russia sends nuclear arms to Belarus

Start: 28 Mar 2023 22:30 GMT

End: 28 Mar 2023 22:32 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was concerned about the possibility that Russia would send tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

