Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-1066-UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BIDEN

Por REUTERSyMAR 28

28 Mar, 2023
Biden says he is concerned about possibility Russia sends nuclear arms to Belarus

Start: 28 Mar 2023 22:30 GMT

End: 28 Mar 2023 22:32 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was concerned about the possibility that Russia would send tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

