Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--0769-TENNESSEE-SHOOTING/SHOOTER-CCTV

Por REUTERSyMAR 28

28 Mar, 2023
CCTV Video of Suspect during fatal school shooting in Nashville

Start: 28 Mar 2023 04:10 GMT

End: 28 Mar 2023 04:13 GMT

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - CCTV Video of Suspect during fatal school shooting in Nashville

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resale / Must credit "Metropolitan Nashville Police Department"

DIGITAL: No resale / Must credit "Metropolitan Nashville Police Department"

Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

