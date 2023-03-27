Phillies 5, Blue Jays 2

Philadelphia Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 34 2 7 2 T.Trner ss 3 1 2 2 Mrrfeld rf 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez ss 2 0 0 0 N.Lukes rf 3 1 2 1 Schwrbr lf 3 1 0 0 Bchette ss 2 0 0 0 Rdcliff lf 1 0 0 0 Machado ss 3 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 2 1 1 0 Grr Jr. 1b 1 0 0 0 McDwell c 1 0 0 0 P.Mrris 1b 3 0 0 1 Da.Hall 1b 3 0 1 0 Br.Belt dh 2 0 0 0 N.Pdkul 1b 1 0 0 0 Al.Kirk dh 1 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 1 0 1 0 Y.Apnte dh 1 0 0 0 W.Flres dh 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho lf 2 0 0 0 B.Stott 2b 3 0 1 2 V.Capra lf 1 0 0 0 Ni.Ward 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 An.Sosa c 1 0 0 0 M.Stkes 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 0 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 3 1 1 0 O.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Frgus cf 1 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 2 0 1 0 Guthrie rf 3 0 1 0 Tirotta 3b 2 1 2 0 L.Pneda rf 1 1 1 1 Krmaier cf 2 0 1 0 D.Brown cf 2 0 0 0

Philadelphia 220 000 001 - 5 Toronto 000 011 000 - 2

DP_Philadelphia 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Toronto 11. 2B_Kiermaier (5). 3B_Lukes (2). HR_Turner (2), Pineda (1). CS_Guthrie (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Walker W, 1-2 2 1-3 1 0 0 3 5 Francisco 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kuhns H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 1 1 Brogdon 1 2 1 1 1 2 Skirrow H, 1 3 3 1 1 1 1 Lehman S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Bassitt L, 1-1 4 2-3 8 4 4 1 4 Bass 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Richards 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 5 Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Romano 1 1 1 1 0 3

HBP_by_Bassitt (McDowell).

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Robert Nunez; .

T_2:46. A_5640