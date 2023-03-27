Phillies 5, Blue Jays 2

27 Mar, 2023
|Philadelphia
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|T.Trner ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Mrrfeld rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lukes rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdcliff lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Grr Jr. 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McDwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Mrris 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Da.Hall 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Belt dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Pdkul 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Kirk dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Apnte dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Flres dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vrsho lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Stott 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|V.Capra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ni.Ward 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|An.Sosa c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Stkes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frgus cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Guthrie rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tirotta 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|L.Pneda rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Brown cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|220
|000
|001
|-
|5
|Toronto
|000
|011
|000
|-
|2
DP_Philadelphia 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Toronto 11. 2B_Kiermaier (5). 3B_Lukes (2). HR_Turner (2), Pineda (1). CS_Guthrie (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Walker W, 1-2
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Francisco
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kuhns H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brogdon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Skirrow H, 1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lehman S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Bassitt L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Bass
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Richards
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Garcia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_by_Bassitt (McDowell).
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Robert Nunez; .
T_2:46. A_5640