Agencias

NWSL Glance

27 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 4 0
San Diego 1 0 0 3 3 2
Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 2 1
North Carolina 1 0 0 3 1 0
Washington 1 0 0 3 1 0
Houston 0 0 1 1 0 0
Louisville 0 0 1 1 0 0
Chicago 0 1 0 0 2 3
Angel City 0 1 0 0 1 2
Kansas City 0 1 0 0 0 1
OL Reign 0 1 0 0 0 1
Orlando 0 1 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 25

North Carolina 1, Kansas City 0

San Diego 3, Chicago 2

Sunday, March 26

Washington 1, OL Reign 0

Portland 4, Orlando 0

Louisville 0, Houston 0, tie

Gotham FC 2, Angel City 1

Saturday, April 1

Portland at Kansas City, 12:50 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.

OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Angel City at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

