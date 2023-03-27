Cubs 5, Royals 0

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|
|M.Grcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|S.Tylor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mdrigal 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Wlson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ia.Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Prtto 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torrens c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|T.Gntry rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKstry ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Ngret rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Cross cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bllnger cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Tolbert cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lftin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Morel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallace 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jav.Vaz lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|F.Frmin c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Tresh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Jnsen dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|012
|200
|00(x)
|-
|5
E_Wisdom (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Chicago 2. 2B_Taylor (2), Pratto (3). HR_Swanson (1), Wisdom (3), Bellinger (3).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Lew Williams;.
T_1:57. A_15261