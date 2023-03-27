Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Cubs 5, Royals 0

27 Mar, 2023
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 29 5 5 5
M.Grcia ss 3 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 4 1 1 0
Vazquez ss 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 2
S.Tylor 2b 2 0 1 0 Mdrigal 3b 1 0 1 0
P.Wlson 2b 2 0 0 0 Ia.Happ lf 3 0 0 0
N.Prtto 1b 2 0 1 0 Torrens c 1 0 0 0
Alxnder 1b 2 0 0 0 P.Wsdom 3b 2 2 1 1
T.Gntry rf 3 0 0 0 McKstry ss 1 0 0 0
J.Ngret rf 1 0 0 0 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0
G.Cross cf 2 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 1 1 2
Tolbert cf 1 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 0 0
N.Lftin 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Morel rf 3 0 0 0
Wallace 3b 2 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0
Bradley lf 2 0 1 0
Jav.Vaz lf 2 0 1 0
F.Frmin c 2 0 1 0
L.Tresh c 1 0 0 0
C.Jnsen dh 2 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 - 0
Chicago Cubs 012 200 00(x) - 5

E_Wisdom (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Chicago 2. 2B_Taylor (2), Pratto (3). HR_Swanson (1), Wisdom (3), Bellinger (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Yarbrough L, 0-1 3 3 3 3 0 3
Hernandez 2 1 2 2 2 3
Mayers 3 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Steele W, 1-1 6 4 0 0 1 6
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Leiter Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Duffey 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Lew Williams;.

T_1:57. A_15261

