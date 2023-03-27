Cubs 5, Royals 0

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 29 5 5 5 M.Grcia ss 3 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 4 1 1 0 Vazquez ss 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 2 S.Tylor 2b 2 0 1 0 Mdrigal 3b 1 0 1 0 P.Wlson 2b 2 0 0 0 Ia.Happ lf 3 0 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 2 0 1 0 Torrens c 1 0 0 0 Alxnder 1b 2 0 0 0 P.Wsdom 3b 2 2 1 1 T.Gntry rf 3 0 0 0 McKstry ss 1 0 0 0 J.Ngret rf 1 0 0 0 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 G.Cross cf 2 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 1 1 2 Tolbert cf 1 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 0 0 N.Lftin 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Morel rf 3 0 0 0 Wallace 3b 2 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0 Bradley lf 2 0 1 0 Jav.Vaz lf 2 0 1 0 F.Frmin c 2 0 1 0 L.Tresh c 1 0 0 0 C.Jnsen dh 2 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 000 000 - 0 Chicago Cubs 012 200 00(x) - 5

E_Wisdom (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Chicago 2. 2B_Taylor (2), Pratto (3). HR_Swanson (1), Wisdom (3), Bellinger (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Yarbrough L, 0-1 3 3 3 3 0 3 Hernandez 2 1 2 2 2 3 Mayers 3 1 0 0 0 2

Chicago Steele W, 1-1 6 4 0 0 1 6 Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Leiter Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Duffey 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Lew Williams;.

T_1:57. A_15261