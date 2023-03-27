Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

27 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 63 39 14 8 2 88 192 168
Hershey 63 38 16 5 4 85 188 162
Charlotte 63 35 22 3 3 76 201 185
Springfield 63 33 23 2 5 73 195 180
Lehigh Valley 64 33 25 3 3 72 194 195
Bridgeport 63 30 25 7 1 68 208 212
Hartford 64 28 25 4 7 67 196 206
WB/Scranton 63 25 27 6 5 61 170 189

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 64 40 19 3 2 85 209 194
Utica 64 31 24 6 3 71 188 194
Syracuse 63 31 24 5 3 70 217 203
Rochester 63 31 25 4 3 69 205 207
Cleveland 62 28 27 5 2 63 201 228
Laval 64 26 28 7 3 62 220 226
Belleville 64 27 29 6 2 62 203 231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 63 35 17 8 3 81 231 181
Milwaukee 63 38 20 3 2 81 206 177
Manitoba 63 34 20 5 4 77 200 193
Iowa 65 31 24 5 5 72 193 193
Rockford 63 30 24 5 4 69 191 210
Grand Rapids 64 27 30 4 3 61 179 228
Chicago 61 26 28 4 3 59 184 215

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 63 44 15 3 1 92 229 155
Coachella Valley 62 42 14 4 2 90 231 172
Colorado 64 34 21 6 3 77 187 173
Abbotsford 64 35 23 2 4 76 208 188
Ontario 63 32 26 4 1 69 190 182
Bakersfield 62 30 28 2 2 64 184 193
Tucson 64 29 29 6 0 64 194 210
San Jose 63 27 31 1 4 59 180 217
Henderson 64 24 35 0 5 53 174 195
San Diego 63 19 42 1 1 40 159 245

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 0

Providence 3, Charlotte 1

Springfield 4, Hartford 0

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Hershey 4, Syracuse 1

Rochester 1, Utica 0

Milwaukee 3, Belleville 2

Texas 4, Chicago 3

Coachella Valley 7, Henderson 3

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 7, Colorado 1

Sunday's Games

Providence 5, Charlotte 2

Laval 4, Manitoba 1

Rochester 5, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 3

Syracuse 6, Utica 1

Hartford 5, WB/Scranton 1

Tucson 2, Colorado 1

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Giro inesperado en la organización del Mundial Sub 20: peligra Indonesia como sede y Argentina se ofreció a albergarlo

Giro inesperado en la organización del Mundial Sub 20: peligra Indonesia como sede y Argentina se ofreció a albergarlo

Hace 39 min

Antonio Conte dejó de ser el entrenador del Tottenham: quiénes son los principales candidatos a reemplazarlo

Los detalles del negocio turbio que se montó en la cárcel alrededor de Dani Alves

Diego Schwartzman fue eliminado del Masters 1000 de Miami y lleva 6 meses sin poder ganar 2 partidos seguidos

Independiente goleó 3-0 a Ciudad de Bolívar en La Plata y avanzó en la Copa Argentina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Familia Aguilar de luto, murió un integrante de la familia

Familia Aguilar de luto, murió un integrante de la familia

Hace 1 hora

Jon Hamm se une al reinicio de la película “Chicas pesadas”

“The Continental”, la serie derivada de “John Wick” ya tiene fecha de estreno y nuevos detalles

El expediente secreto de Chabelo: fue espiado por el gobierno en la década de los 70

Protagonistas de Shazam 2 aseguraron que la mala recepción de la cinta es por “la agenda política”

TENDENCIAS

Si un Xiaomi o Samsung está fallando, así se puede solucionar

Si un Xiaomi o Samsung está fallando, así se puede solucionar

Hace 2 horas

Día Mundial de Cáncer de Cuello de Útero: cómo se diagnostica y la importancia de la detección precoz

El asado argentino es el mejor plato de las Américas, según Taste Atlas

Papa Francisco: cómo usaron inteligencia artificial para crear estas fotos virales del Pontífice

Cómo jugar con El Chavo del 8 usando el Asistente de Google