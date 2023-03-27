AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 63 39 14 8 2 88 192 168 Hershey 63 38 16 5 4 85 188 162 Charlotte 63 35 22 3 3 76 201 185 Springfield 63 33 23 2 5 73 195 180 Lehigh Valley 64 33 25 3 3 72 194 195 Bridgeport 63 30 25 7 1 68 208 212 Hartford 64 28 25 4 7 67 196 206 WB/Scranton 63 25 27 6 5 61 170 189

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 64 40 19 3 2 85 209 194 Utica 64 31 24 6 3 71 188 194 Syracuse 63 31 24 5 3 70 217 203 Rochester 63 31 25 4 3 69 205 207 Cleveland 62 28 27 5 2 63 201 228 Laval 64 26 28 7 3 62 220 226 Belleville 64 27 29 6 2 62 203 231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 63 35 17 8 3 81 231 181 Milwaukee 63 38 20 3 2 81 206 177 Manitoba 63 34 20 5 4 77 200 193 Iowa 65 31 24 5 5 72 193 193 Rockford 63 30 24 5 4 69 191 210 Grand Rapids 64 27 30 4 3 61 179 228 Chicago 61 26 28 4 3 59 184 215

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 63 44 15 3 1 92 229 155 Coachella Valley 62 42 14 4 2 90 231 172 Colorado 64 34 21 6 3 77 187 173 Abbotsford 64 35 23 2 4 76 208 188 Ontario 63 32 26 4 1 69 190 182 Bakersfield 62 30 28 2 2 64 184 193 Tucson 64 29 29 6 0 64 194 210 San Jose 63 27 31 1 4 59 180 217 Henderson 64 24 35 0 5 53 174 195 San Diego 63 19 42 1 1 40 159 245

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 0

Providence 3, Charlotte 1

Springfield 4, Hartford 0

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Hershey 4, Syracuse 1

Rochester 1, Utica 0

Milwaukee 3, Belleville 2

Texas 4, Chicago 3

Coachella Valley 7, Henderson 3

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 7, Colorado 1

Sunday's Games

Providence 5, Charlotte 2

Laval 4, Manitoba 1

Rochester 5, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 3

Syracuse 6, Utica 1

Hartford 5, WB/Scranton 1

Tucson 2, Colorado 1

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.