AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|63
|39
|14
|8
|2
|88
|192
|168
|Hershey
|63
|38
|16
|5
|4
|85
|188
|162
|Charlotte
|63
|35
|22
|3
|3
|76
|201
|185
|Springfield
|63
|33
|23
|2
|5
|73
|195
|180
|Lehigh Valley
|64
|33
|25
|3
|3
|72
|194
|195
|Bridgeport
|63
|30
|25
|7
|1
|68
|208
|212
|Hartford
|64
|28
|25
|4
|7
|67
|196
|206
|WB/Scranton
|63
|25
|27
|6
|5
|61
|170
|189
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|64
|40
|19
|3
|2
|85
|209
|194
|Utica
|64
|31
|24
|6
|3
|71
|188
|194
|Syracuse
|63
|31
|24
|5
|3
|70
|217
|203
|Rochester
|63
|31
|25
|4
|3
|69
|205
|207
|Cleveland
|62
|28
|27
|5
|2
|63
|201
|228
|Laval
|64
|26
|28
|7
|3
|62
|220
|226
|Belleville
|64
|27
|29
|6
|2
|62
|203
|231
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|63
|35
|17
|8
|3
|81
|231
|181
|Milwaukee
|63
|38
|20
|3
|2
|81
|206
|177
|Manitoba
|63
|34
|20
|5
|4
|77
|200
|193
|Iowa
|65
|31
|24
|5
|5
|72
|193
|193
|Rockford
|63
|30
|24
|5
|4
|69
|191
|210
|Grand Rapids
|64
|27
|30
|4
|3
|61
|179
|228
|Chicago
|61
|26
|28
|4
|3
|59
|184
|215
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|63
|44
|15
|3
|1
|92
|229
|155
|Coachella Valley
|62
|42
|14
|4
|2
|90
|231
|172
|Colorado
|64
|34
|21
|6
|3
|77
|187
|173
|Abbotsford
|64
|35
|23
|2
|4
|76
|208
|188
|Ontario
|63
|32
|26
|4
|1
|69
|190
|182
|Bakersfield
|62
|30
|28
|2
|2
|64
|184
|193
|Tucson
|64
|29
|29
|6
|0
|64
|194
|210
|San Jose
|63
|27
|31
|1
|4
|59
|180
|217
|Henderson
|64
|24
|35
|0
|5
|53
|174
|195
|San Diego
|63
|19
|42
|1
|1
|40
|159
|245
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 0
Cleveland 4, Toronto 0
Providence 3, Charlotte 1
Springfield 4, Hartford 0
Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2
Hershey 4, Syracuse 1
Rochester 1, Utica 0
Milwaukee 3, Belleville 2
Texas 4, Chicago 3
Coachella Valley 7, Henderson 3
San Jose 5, Bakersfield 1
Tucson 7, Colorado 1
Sunday's Games
Providence 5, Charlotte 2
Laval 4, Manitoba 1
Rochester 5, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 3
Syracuse 6, Utica 1
Hartford 5, WB/Scranton 1
Tucson 2, Colorado 1
Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.