ADVISORY TENNESSEE-SHOOTING/NEWSER

Por REUTERSyMAR 27

27 Mar, 2023
Officials hold newser following Nashville school shooting

Start: 27 Mar 2023 21:20 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2023 21:29 GMT

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Officials hold news conference following a deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday when a 28-year-old woman armed with several guns opened fire on Monday at a private Christian schoo. (Courtesy of NewsNation)

SPEAKER:

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must courtesy NewsNation on screen or in accompanying text. No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.

DIGITAL: Must courtesy NewsNation on screen or in accompanying text. No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.

Source: ABC AFFILIATE WKRN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

