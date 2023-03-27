ADVISORY NATO-NORDICS/HUNGARY-FINLAND -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS/POSSIBLE ONLY

Hungary's parliament vote on the ratification process of Finland's NATO entry
Start: 27 Mar 2023 13:30 GMT
End: 27 Mar 2023 14:30 GMT
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY-Hungary's parliament vote on the ratification process of Finland's NATO entry after a months-long delay, with the country's president and a government official calling on lawmakers to support the expansion of the defence alliance.
APPROXIMATE SCHEDULE:
From 1330 GMT - debates and speeches on:
1. Budget
2. Finland's NATO accession
--
From 1700 GMT: voting on:
1. Budget
2. Finland
