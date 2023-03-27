Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NATO-NORDICS/HUNGARY-FINLAND -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS/POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por REUTERSyMAR 27

27 Mar, 2023
Hungary's parliament vote on the ratification process of Finland's NATO entry

Start: 27 Mar 2023 13:30 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2023 14:30 GMT

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY-Hungary's parliament vote on the ratification process of Finland's NATO entry after a months-long delay, with the country's president and a government official calling on lawmakers to support the expansion of the defence alliance.

APPROXIMATE SCHEDULE:

From 1330 GMT - debates and speeches on:

1. Budget

2. Finland's NATO accession

--

From 1700 GMT: voting on:

1. Budget

2. Finland

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: PARLIAMENT STUDIO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hungary

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH HUNGARIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

