Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/

Por REUTERSyMAR 27

27 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Japan's government spokesperson news conference

Start: 27 Mar 2023 01:51 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2023 02:50 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese government spokesperson holds regular morning news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Japan /When video is used on cable, communications satellite in Japan, CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC must all on-screen courtesy "TV TOKYO".

DIGITAL: No use Japanese websites

Source: TV TOKYO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Lo que más le molesta a Messi, el peor momento del Mundial y el milagro tras su lesión: De Paul reveló intimidades de la Selección

Lo que más le molesta a Messi, el peor momento del Mundial y el milagro tras su lesión: De Paul reveló intimidades de la Selección

Hace 26 min

“Estoy en pánico”: el aterrador momento que vivió una estrella de la NBA en el ascensor de La Bombonera

Giro inesperado en la organización del Mundial Sub 20: peligra Indonesia como sede y Argentina se ofreció a albergarlo

Antonio Conte dejó de ser el entrenador del Tottenham: quiénes son los principales candidatos a reemplazarlo

Los detalles del negocio turbio que se montó en la cárcel alrededor de Dani Alves

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Familia Aguilar de luto, murió un integrante de la familia

Familia Aguilar de luto, murió un integrante de la familia

Hace 2 horas

Jon Hamm se une al reinicio de la película “Chicas pesadas”

“The Continental”, la serie derivada de “John Wick” ya tiene fecha de estreno y nuevos detalles

El expediente secreto de Chabelo: fue espiado por el gobierno en la década de los 70

Protagonistas de Shazam 2 aseguraron que la mala recepción de la cinta es por “la agenda política”

TENDENCIAS

Si un Xiaomi o Samsung está fallando, así se puede solucionar

Si un Xiaomi o Samsung está fallando, así se puede solucionar

Hace 4 horas

Día Mundial de Cáncer de Cuello de Útero: cómo se diagnostica y la importancia de la detección precoz

El asado argentino es el mejor plato de las Américas, según Taste Atlas

Papa Francisco: cómo usaron inteligencia artificial para crear estas fotos virales del Pontífice

Cómo jugar con El Chavo del 8 usando el Asistente de Google