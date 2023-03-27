Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/JUDICIARY-PROTEST-TEL AVIV

Por REUTERSyMAR 27

27 Mar, 2023
Israeli's protesters in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's judicial reforms

Start: 27 Mar 2023 17:19 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2023 18:19 GMT

TEL AVIV - Israelis gather to protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu's sweeping changes to the Israeli judiciary and his decision to dismiss his defence minister.

Reuters

