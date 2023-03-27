ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/JUDICIARY-NETANYAHU STATEMENT

Israel's Netanyahu gives statement

Start: 27 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver a statement. Israeli media report he will announce a halt to his religious-nationalist government's judicial overhaul legislation.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Israel

DIGITAL: No use Israel

Source: GPO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com