ADVISORY GERMANY-STRIKE/UNIONS

Por REUTERSyMAR 27

27 Mar, 2023
Unions leaders speak to reporters during a nationwide strike

Start: 27 Mar 2023 06:34 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

POTSDAM - Verdi union chairman Frank Werneke and EVG transport union chairman Martin Burkert speak to reporters on the ongoing nationwide strike over a wage dispute which is expected to affect millions of commuters.

(LIVE PRODUCTION - Martin Schlicht )

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

