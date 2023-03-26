Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Vancouver 1, Minnesota 1

26 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Vancouver 0 1 1
Minnesota 1 0 1

First Half_1, Minnesota, Garcia, 2 (Valentin), 40th minute.

Second Half_2, Vancouver, Becher, 1, 90th+8.

Goalies_Vancouver, Yohei Takaoka, Isaac Boehmer, Thomas Hasal; Minnesota, Clinton Irwin, Eric Dick.

Yellow Cards_Blackmon, Vancouver, 54th; Trapp, Minnesota, 58th; Ahmed, Vancouver, 73rd; Tapias, Minnesota, 76th; White, Vancouver, 89th; Bello, Minnesota, 90th+2; Amarilla, Minnesota, 90th+3.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Kali Smith, David Barrie. 4th Official_John Griggs.

A_19,609.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Yohei Takaoka; Tristan Blackmon, Julian Gressel, Mathias Laborda, Ranko Veselinovic; Sebastian Berhalter (Simon Becher, 70th), Ryan Gauld (Pedro Vite, 59th), Ryan Raposo (Ali Ahmed, 59th), Alessandro Schopf (JC Ngando, 82nd); Cristian Dajome (Deiber Caicedo, 82nd), Brian White.

Minnesota_Clinton Irwin; Brent Kallman, D.J. Taylor, Zarek Valentin; Hassani Dotson, Miguel Tapias, Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla, Cameron Dunbar (Zaydan Bello, 76th), Franco Fragapane (Mikael Marques, 85th), Mender Garcia (Emmanuel Iwe, 66th).

Temas Relacionados

MLS soccerSoccerSportsAP

DEPORTES

La cancelación de Grondona

La cancelación de Grondona

Hace 16 min

Dramático momento en el fútbol español: un jugador sufrió un paro cardíaco y se desplomó en pleno partido

Así fue el debut de Matías Gallardo en River Plate y su chance de gol más clara

Hugo Ibarra habló sobre los rumores de su salida de Boca Juniors: “No soy un improvisado”

Con un equipo alternativo, River Plate superó 4-3 a Universidad de Chile en un amistoso internacional

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El actor Jonathan Majors, estrella de “Ant-Man” y “Creed III”, fue arrestado por golpear a una mujer

El actor Jonathan Majors, estrella de “Ant-Man” y “Creed III”, fue arrestado por golpear a una mujer

Hace 41 min

Tras la muerte de Chabelo e Ignacio López Tarso, quiénes son los actores más longevos

“Blue Beetle”: el lanzamiento del esperado tráiler de la película de DC está muy cerca: entérate de los detalles

“Oppenheimer” será el film más largo de Christopher Nolan

Las dos elogiadas películas extranjeras de 2022 que no salen del Top 10 de Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Día mundial del Clima: el urgente llamado de los científicos para frenar el calentamiento global

Día mundial del Clima: el urgente llamado de los científicos para frenar el calentamiento global

Hace 15 min

Cirque du Soleil vuelve a la Argentina con “Bazzar”, el homenaje a la raíces de las acrobacias imposibles

El hantavirus ya se detecta en ratas urbanas y podría aumentar por el cambio climático en América Latina

Hablemos de epilepsia: el desafío del diagnóstico temprano y las terapias adecuadas para mejorar la calidad de vida

Meteorología y emociones: cómo el clima y el medioambiente influyen en el estado de ánimo