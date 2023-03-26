Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Tigers 4, Blue Jays 1

26 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 27 1 3 1
Meadows lf 5 1 1 3 Sprnger rf 3 0 1 0
Verling 3b 4 0 2 0 Y.Apnte rf 0 0 0 0
C.Joyce 3b 1 0 0 0 Bchette ss 4 0 1 0
R.Grene lf 4 0 0 0 Turconi ss 0 1 0 0
J.Schop 1b 4 0 0 0 Grr Jr. dh 1 0 0 0
C.Keith dh 3 0 0 0 Gr.Cano dh 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 2 0 0 0
J.Davis cf 1 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Kridler 2b 3 1 1 0 O.Lopez 3b 0 0 0 1
Z.Short ss 3 1 0 0 Mrrfeld lf 3 0 1 0
J.Rgers c 2 1 2 1 Y.Munoz lf 1 0 0 0
A.Knapp c 1 0 1 0 C.Bggio 1b 2 0 0 0
Pperski c 1 0 0 0 P.Mrris 1b 0 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0
Brantly c 0 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0
Sntiago 2b 1 0 0 0
Detroit 004 000 000 - 4
Toronto 000 000 010 - 1

E_Chapman (3). DP_Detroit 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Toronto 11. 2B_Rogers (3). HR_Meadows (5). SB_Davis (6), Aponte (1), Bichette (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Alexander W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 1
Foley 1 1 0 0 1 2
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 1 0
Fry 1 0 0 0 3 0
Del Pozo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chentouf 2-3 1 1 1 3 1
Gardea H, 2 1 0 0 0 3 0
Petit S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Toronto
Robberse L, 0-1 3 3 4 3 1 1
Peacock 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fernandez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Cimber 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pop 1 2 0 0 0 2
Bard 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Robberse (Short).

WP_Chentouf, Gardea.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Robert Nunez; Third, Matt Bates;.

T_2:46. A_6751

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Dramático momento en el fútbol español: un jugador sufrió un paro cardíaco y se desplomó en pleno partido

Dramático momento en el fútbol español: un jugador sufrió un paro cardíaco y se desplomó en pleno partido

Hace 48 min

Así fue el debut de Matías Gallardo en River Plate y su chance de gol más clara

Hugo Ibarra habló sobre los rumores de su salida de Boca Juniors: “No soy un improvisado”

Con un equipo alternativo, River Plate superó 4-3 a Universidad de Chile en un amistoso internacional

El polémico penal en favor de Boca que definió el triunfo ante Olimpo en la Copa Argentina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El actor Jonathan Majors, estrella de “Ant-Man” y “Creed III”, fue arrestado por golpear a una mujer

El actor Jonathan Majors, estrella de “Ant-Man” y “Creed III”, fue arrestado por golpear a una mujer

Hace 20 min

Tras la muerte de Chabelo e Ignacio López Tarso, quiénes son los actores más longevos

“Blue Beetle”: el lanzamiento del esperado tráiler de la película de DC está muy cerca: entérate de los detalles

“Oppenheimer” será el film más largo de Christopher Nolan

Las dos elogiadas películas extranjeras de 2022 que no salen del Top 10 de Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los mejores alimentos para atenuar los síntomas del COVID prolongado

Cuáles son los mejores alimentos para atenuar los síntomas del COVID prolongado

Hace 5 horas

Por qué las redes sociales afectan la salud mental de los jóvenes

Así se puede denunciar una cuenta de Facebook por suplantación de identidad

Top tres apps para realizar diseños de uñas

Cómo hacer copias de seguridad de la información que está en el computador