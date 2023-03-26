Tigers 4, Blue Jays 1

26 Mar, 2023
|Detroit
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Sprnger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Verling 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Apnte rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Joyce 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Grene lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turconi ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Schop 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Keith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gr.Cano dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vrsho cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kridler 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O.Lopez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z.Short ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rgers c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Y.Munoz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Knapp c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Bggio 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pperski c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Mrris 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sntiago 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|004
|000
|000
|-
|4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010
|-
|1
E_Chapman (3). DP_Detroit 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Toronto 11. 2B_Rogers (3). HR_Meadows (5). SB_Davis (6), Aponte (1), Bichette (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Alexander W, 1-0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cisnero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Del Pozo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chentouf
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Gardea H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Petit S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|Robberse L, 0-1
|3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Peacock
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fernandez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pop
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bard
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Robberse (Short).
WP_Chentouf, Gardea.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Robert Nunez; Third, Matt Bates;.
T_2:46. A_6751