Tigers 4, Blue Jays 1

Detroit Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 27 1 3 1 Meadows lf 5 1 1 3 Sprnger rf 3 0 1 0 Verling 3b 4 0 2 0 Y.Apnte rf 0 0 0 0 C.Joyce 3b 1 0 0 0 Bchette ss 4 0 1 0 R.Grene lf 4 0 0 0 Turconi ss 0 1 0 0 J.Schop 1b 4 0 0 0 Grr Jr. dh 1 0 0 0 C.Keith dh 3 0 0 0 Gr.Cano dh 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 2 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 1 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Kridler 2b 3 1 1 0 O.Lopez 3b 0 0 0 1 Z.Short ss 3 1 0 0 Mrrfeld lf 3 0 1 0 J.Rgers c 2 1 2 1 Y.Munoz lf 1 0 0 0 A.Knapp c 1 0 1 0 C.Bggio 1b 2 0 0 0 Pperski c 1 0 0 0 P.Mrris 1b 0 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Brantly c 0 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 Sntiago 2b 1 0 0 0

Detroit 004 000 000 - 4 Toronto 000 000 010 - 1

E_Chapman (3). DP_Detroit 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Toronto 11. 2B_Rogers (3). HR_Meadows (5). SB_Davis (6), Aponte (1), Bichette (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Alexander W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 1 Foley 1 1 0 0 1 2 Cisnero 1 1 0 0 1 0 Fry 1 0 0 0 3 0 Del Pozo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chentouf 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 Gardea H, 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 Petit S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Toronto Robberse L, 0-1 3 3 4 3 1 1 Peacock 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Fernandez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Cimber 1 1 0 0 1 1 Pop 1 2 0 0 0 2 Bard 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Robberse (Short).

WP_Chentouf, Gardea.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Robert Nunez; Third, Matt Bates;.

T_2:46. A_6751